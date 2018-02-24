Gossip, News

“Elephant Swallowed My Housing Refund?”; Retired Police Officer Cries Out

While Nigerians are looking for ways to stop animals such as snakes and monkeys from swallowing millions of Naira, a retired police officer is on a ‘manhunt for the animal that swallowed his housing entitlement’. According to the former policeman, Salisu M. Dansarai, five years after leaving the Nigerian police force – he is yet to receive his housing refund.

Below is what he shared on his Facebook page;

Now that animals have started swallowing money, I’m afraid whether the Elephant on the Nigeria Police logo has swallowed my NHF housing refund. Because, five years after retirement, four years after applying, nothing happened.

Or is it the fault the Federal Mortgage Bank?


