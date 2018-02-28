Enchanting Photos Of Nigerian Millionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji You Can’t Simply Resist

Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji, Nigerian news carrier blogger, writer, entrepreneur and former model oozes class in her physical appearances as aided by her well-structured body and bold looks.

She has become an inspiration to Nigerian ladies due to her clean rise to the top which is devoid of scandals as associated with other Nigerian celebrities. With the quality of her looks and opulence, one wonders why she is still single at her age.

For some years now, the native of Nkwerre, Imo State who has made millions of naira from blogging has admitted searching for a man but it appears her taste is so high thereby sidelining several suitors.

She has been described as the highest paid blogger in Nigeria. Her Instagram page is flooded with ostentatious clothes, bags, shoes and jewelries. Several celebrities have publicly tried to woo her in futility. Majority of her fans are hoping that the businesswoman who is preparing to launch her own Television station very soon could marry this year.

But who is the lucky man going to be? Keep your fingers crossed as you admire other pictures as seen below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria