Ex-Breadseller Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo

Ex-Breadseller turned super model, Olajumoke Orisaguna went back to her root as she Celebrates Her Birthday With a New Photo.

She shared a photo of herself and wrote:

February has become a month I look forward to, my birthday month & the month that marks the anniversary of my life changing miracle through anty TY @tybello.

As I go to pray & thank God for life today, I pray that someone out there meets their miracle before February ends.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, criticised me & blessed me. May you find helpers when you need them.

I am still learning, I am far from arriving, I have made mistakes, I will still make more mistakes but I will continue to try to be a better person.

I LOVE YOU ALL

Happy birthday to me

Photo by @ptrimnell

#olajumoke #omooniburedi #model #mother #childofgrace

source: Instagram