Fans Trash Olamide’s Science Student – 13 Top Reactions

YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide released the highly anticipated video for his hit track ‘Science student’ on February 25th. Eager fans couldn’t wait to see it as they rushed to YouTube as soon as the video was dropped there. After watching the video many fans couldn’t curtail their feelings as they rushed to Twitter to rant about it. Here are 13 top reactions we compiled for you.

Who else thinks SCIENCE STUDENT video is just a waste of 8 minutes of one’s life? — Don’t angry me!!! (@balqees_billz) February 26, 2018

Olamide could have pieced viral shaku shaku videos together and it’d be far better than the nonsense Kaffy did in that Science Student video. — Bukola Ogunyemi (@zebbook) February 26, 2018

I know y’all loyalists will come at me but Olamide should have just ended this Science Student thing at just the audio. He wasted such money and creativity to confuse us with a video that the song is not a drug-promoting one. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 26, 2018

I used to think I spend money on silly things until I realized Olamide spent millions to prove to me his song Science Student is Saying No to Drugs 🤦🤦🤦 — PidginBlog.NG (@LadiSpeaks) February 26, 2018

What exactly is the concept behind Olamide’s science student video? Seen it five times and still can’t get it. Someone help me. — Alaadin_scenes (@Chrisnnatu) February 26, 2018

The video of science student is the most useless thing i have seen this year. His creative director should be flogged. — Joey Zasa (@BantsByJoseph) February 27, 2018

Olamide shouldn’t have bothered with this Science student video. I just wasted 8 minutes of my life. I did it for y’all so you won’t have to. Ya welcome. — Funa banana (@QueenFuna) February 26, 2018

Science Student video that I was expecting to see all kinds of Shaku Shaku, instead I’m seeing ghosts and Stomp the Yard part 3. 😑😑😑 — Olamide Fabanwo (@UnilorinOlodo1) February 27, 2018

I would have expected a more fascinating science student video from olamide. On a scale of 1-10 I’ll rate it 3/10 — Sunny (@sunnypee) February 27, 2018

science student video na thrash abeg.

Lack of concept — NATH 👑 (@nharzy_) February 27, 2018

Whoever directed Science Student video should be flogged, we all expect shaku shaku on heavenly level , see what kaffi gave us 🚶🚶🚶 — Alex Pastoree (@proudlypastoree) February 27, 2018

Then the ones that think it was great

Science Student video by @olamide_YBNL is one of the best…..if you don’t agree with it…..KILL YOURSELF!!!!!!!!! — #SKYETECH (@skye_6ix) February 27, 2018

@olamide_YBNL Bro.. that Science Student music video is everything! Great choreography in the last 2 mins. Didn’t settle for basics at all!! Levels! 🔥🔥🔥 — Letter to The Church (@iamhymnmusic) February 26, 2018