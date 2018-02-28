Fashion Goddess: Fans Are Talking About This Dress Rita Dominic Wore To The Silverbird Awards (Photos)

Nollywood superstar, Rita Dominic is known for her serene, tranquil yet very elegant look which has defined her over the years.

The screen diva, who has featured in countless movies and won numerous fans around Africa, is fond of her fans and keeps them updated on her new looks from time to time.

This time, in some new photos she shared online, Rita Dominic, is seen in a flowing gown which was glistening to the beam of the light bulb she was standing under.

The dress was the one she wore to the just concluded Silverbird Man Of The Year Awards.

Her ardent fans have commented on the new images with some going as far as describing her as a “goddess of fashion”

