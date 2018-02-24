Fayose can’t regret the things he said against Buhari – Femi Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has on behalf of the Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose refuted the claims that the governor has openly said he regretted all the things he said against Buhari. He said the story is fake, as Fayose is a lion that doesn’t do u-turn.

“The story that my friend and brother Governor Ayo Fayose said that he regretted all he said about President Muhammadu Buhariis FAKE. I do not even need to speak to him to know that. Lions do not do u-turns and Spirit-filled warriors have no fear. People like Fayose are made of steel.

Hell will freeze over before Peter the Rock compromises and bows at Buhari’s satanic alter. I can vouch for him. Oshokomole is as constant as the northern star, I hold him in high esteem and he has my respect. Few have his sense of loyalty, vision, strength and courage!” He tweeted.

Source – Juliablaise