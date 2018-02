Governor Ayodele Fayose raising up the award

Gov Fayose of Ekiti state was yesterday given the Man of The People Award at 2017 Silverbird TV Man of the Year Award ceremony held at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

Also in attendance were the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Wike Of Rivers State, his wife and others. The presidential candidate hopeful of the PDP was highly appreciate as he received the award.

See photos below:

