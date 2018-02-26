Female Graduate Of Fed. Polytechnic Oko Slumps And Dies During Clearance In Anambra State (Photos)

Late Ms. Oby Stella Ugwuanyi

A graduate of Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra state, Ms. Oby Stella Ugwuanyi has slumped and died during clearance. The young woman who is the only child of her parents, collapsed and died on Monday, February 19, 2018.

According to reports, Ms. Oby Stella Ugwuanyi, who recently graduated from Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra state, was in the school to carry out her clearance so as to enable her go for the compulsory 1 year youth service.

While waiting alongside other graduates to be attended to by school officials, she collapsed and died.

It was also gathered that the rigorous exercise graduates were forced to pass through during clearance must have contributed to the unfortunate demise of the Business Administration graduate.

The 28-year-old graduate has reportedly been buried on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 in her father’s compound in Enugu, according to LIB.

