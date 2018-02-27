Gossip, Lifestyle

Female Nigerian Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wives.. See Why

A doctor at Federal Medical Center,Ebute Meta Lagos – has got herself trending online for urging Nigerian husbands to marry a second wife or extra wife (as the case may be) if they have the resources. According to her, marrying more wives is better than the irresponsible act of cheating on their wives with other ladies.

Below is what Hauwa Ibrahim shared on Facebook;

Dear men after being a responsible Husband, try marrying a second wife if you have the means, those with two should marry three and those with three should marry four! Thats a great Sunnah and its better than irresponsible act of chasing young girls out there…..


