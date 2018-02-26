Female Student Kills Herself after Her Boyfriend Dumped Her

The thing love is causing in this world…ThereIsGodO! Pandemonium and tears at the weekend enveloped Abraka community in Delta State when a 26-year-old microbiology student of the State-owned University identified as Evelyn Mogekwu allegedly killed herself after being jilted by her fiance.

Reports said the end of the seven-year relationship traumatised the girl as all plans to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend failed to materialise.

Sources said the girl was in high spirits in her hostel but her mood changed dramatically and she became dejected after her fiance called her on phone to declare their relationship over.

She was said to have bought some drugs, claiming she was having a head ache and went into her room, leaving a message for roommate that they might not see her again.

Few minutes later, her roommate who sensed something terrible was going on, raced into the room and found her lying lifeless on the floor. The roommate then raised an alarm that attracted other students to the room, but before help came the girl’s way, she had given up the ghost.

Confirming the sad incident, some senior police officers at the Abraka Police Division, who did not want their names in print, said they recovered particles of drugs on the ground beside the deceased.

Her roommate are currently being detained by the police for interrogation.