‘If I Could Finish My Exams While Burying My Son, What Is Stopping You?’- Eucharia Anunobi As She Graduates

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has celebrated graduating from the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s School of Disciples on Sunday, February 15 with 900 others and also urged her followers to let nothing stop them.

The actress who posted pictures from her graduation on her Instagram page captioned one of them,

‘If you keep looking at the mountain, it becomes overwhelming, go to the base and start climbing, don’t look down and don’t look up, just keep at it, before you know it, you are at the top .

If I could finish my exams while burying my son , what is stopping you from completing your studies .

I prophesy as commanded may all satanic agenda put in place to stagnate your destiny be truncated now in JESUS name.’

In yet another picture she wrote,

‘Beloved ones, join me and celebrate JESUS CHRIST, who saw me through the completion of the Redeemers School of Disciples course 2017 / 2018 session.

The devil wanted to stop me from finishing, for my son died while I still had four subjects / papers to sit for, but thanks to God who had promised that in these things am more than a conqueror (Romans 8: 37).

I graduated with 900 other disciples last Sunday 25th February 2018.

Please help me hala: JESUS NA YOU BE OGA, JESUS NA YOU BE OGA, ALL OTHER gods NA SO YEYE, EVERY OTHER god NA SO SO YEYE.’

See her posts below:

source: Instagram