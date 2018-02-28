Former Miss Bum Bum Winner Boards A Private Jet In Her Underwear. (Photos)

Brazilian model and former Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez has posted sizzling pictures on Instagram yet again. The 27-year-old model, who can boast of more than one million followers on Instagram, posted a scantaliy-unclad picture of herself while boarding a private jet.

This is coming after the model showed support for her favorite team’s in the Champions League clash last week Tuesday in Stamford Bridge, England.

She posted a picture and captioned it; “Just arrived in London for Barcelona’s victory over Chelsea on Tuesday. I’ll wait for you in Stamford Bridge.”

Since winning the Miss Bum Bum contest back in 2015, Cortez has been flooding her Instagram account with tons of sexy pics, many of which were dedicated to her football idol, Lionel Messi.

She was reportedly blocked from the footballer’s account after repeatedly sending him private pictures, but that didn’t stop her.