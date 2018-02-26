Entertainment

Fuji Music Has More Audience Than Hip-Hop – Fuji Star “Remi Aluko” Speaks (Watch)

\Fuji Star “Remi Aluko” talks about the Fuji Music Industry and what Fans should expect from him in 2018.

Yoruba Fuji Music Star Remi Aluko popularly known as “Igwe” had a sit-down talk on NL TV Celebrity Spotlight show.

Remi Aluko talks about the Development going on in the Fuji Industry, How to Stay Relevant, How the Fuji Music is putting Nigerian hip-hop Artistes on the World Map & Everything you need to know.

Grab you, Pop Corn, & Drink, Sit and Enjoy this.

Watch the Video below:-

Source: Naijaloaded


