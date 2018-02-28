Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Butcher A Farmer In Ebonyi State (Graphic Photo)

The farmer allegedly attacked by the herdsmen

A farmer has been reportedly butchered by Fulani herdsmen at Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to a report by Igbere TV , trouble started when the farmer asked the Fulani herdsmen not to pass through his farm with their cows. However, the herdsmen who insisted on passing through the farm reportedly attacked the farmer with cutlass when he tried to resist them.

He was later rescued and taken to the hospital. The report revealed that the community is not far from the Governor’s Uburu hometown in Ebonyi South.

