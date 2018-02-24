Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To Public Event (Photos)

Nigerian actress and film producer, Funke Akindele attended an event in Ibadan, Oyo State and she made the big announcement on her Instagram page to her fans.

Comic actress, Funke Akindele rocked a black transparent outfit to the “SceneoneTV Subscribers Party” which took place in one of the largest cities in West Africa, Ibadan.

Her presence in the city excited her friends and fans in Ibadan as they anticipated to meet her in person.

She captioned on of the photos:

“IBADAN!! The #bigsgeh is here for the Parri!! Where are my #jenifans ?? Meet me at mingles sports bar and lounge TONIGHT!! O ma loud!! #sceneonetvsubscribersparty”