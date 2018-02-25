Gallant Soldiers Arrest Six Notorious Armed Robbers In Benue State

The motorcycles recovered by the soldiers used by the armed robbers during robbery

The patrol team of Sector C, 707 Special Forces Brigade on Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA deployed at Katsina Ala-Zaki Biam road, Benue State, were on Saturday 24th February 2018 alerted on an ongoing suspected armed robbery at Gbor village.

The troops moved to the village immediately and arrested 6 suspected armed robbers and recovered their weapons and motorcycles which were handed over to Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and prosecution.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI, Major

Assistant Director Army Public Relations

707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigerian Army

