Entertainment

I am glad she is a bad d*ck sucker – Blac Chyna’s mum says, as she denies being the lady in the tape

When Reality star, Blac Chyna‘s video leaked just last week, she was widely criticized all over the world, mostly not for the video, but for the fact that she was inexperienced at giving fellatio. Her mum has however come out to defend her saying it is to her delight that her daughter, Blac Chyna sucks at that.

Her mother Tokyo Toni even went further to state that she was so certain that her daughter had never had the act before the video.

People who watched the video made fun of Chyna’s fellatio skills, some even claimed if that was what she got then she probably had made money from other illicit activities and not through her ability to make men happy on the bed.

The mother also said people like to hate on her and her daughter because they got it all going for them and are popular.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna has denied she’s the one in the new s*x tape circulating on the internet, but she admitted that the woman in the video looks like her.

Sources close to Chyna to TMZ that the woman in the s*x tape does have significant similarities to the reality star, but it is absolutely not her.

The insider also revealed that her legal team has fired off more than 20 cease and desist letters to the P0*n sites that are hawking the video using Chyna’s name. Her lawyers have also sent the letters to P0*n sites showing the video.

The s*x tape was leaked four days ago, and it was strongly reported that the mother-of-two was one giving oral s*x to her ex-rapper boyfriend Mechie.

source: Gistreel


You may also like

Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

#BBNaija: Celebrity publicist, Cornel Udofia denies S*xually assaulting Ifu Enada when she was 16

#BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

I Prefer To Be Jobless Than Picking A White Collar Job- Bovi

Actress Jackie Appiah Buys Brand New Maserati

No shame? Kevin Federline wants his child support from Britney Spears increased from $20k a month after her successful Vegas shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *