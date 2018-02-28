Governor Umahi Reacts After Herdsmen Butchered A Farmer In Ebonyi State

Ebonyi farmer butchered yesterday by herdsmen in the state

Following the attack on four villagers by herdsmen at Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the governor of the state has reacted. According to NewTelegraph , a farmer at Akaeze was attacked with machete, three herdsmen sustained head injuries.

The farmer is now receiving treatment at the Emergency Ward of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) while the injured herdsmen were receiving treatment at a hospital in Awugu, Enugu State.

People of the community have fled for fear of attack. It was learnt that herdsmen from Mpu, Enugu State invaded farmlands at Akaeze and destroyed farm crops which angered one of the farmers. The farmer, who has machete cuts all over his body, was unconscious.

Reacting to the attack, Governor Dave Umahi Umahi has banned grazing in entire Ivo Local Government Area until investigation into the matter was concluded.

Umahi, who summoned emergency security meeting with security chiefs in the state, leaders of herdsmen, local government chairman and stakeholders of Ivo Local Government Area, set up a 10-man committee to investigate the attack.

He said: “This issue is becoming complicated because if we had seen cow, we will now believe that he attacked cows and they butchered him. I want the commissioner of police, the Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) to set up committee. It should be 10-man committee to investigate the matter and we will convey another emergency security meeting on the matter.

“The investigation should commence immediately. But I am banning any herdsman from entering Ivo Local Government Area until this investigation is completed and I want the security men to carry out my instruction. No herdsman should enter the place; no cattle should enter Ivo Local Government again until investigation is completed.

“Security people, I want you people to note it down that any herdsman that is coming into Ebonyi State must follow the procedure and must not carry animals late into Ebonyi State. You bring animals by vehicles and there are no cattle routes in Ebonyi State. There is no grazing reserve in Ebonyi State; there is no colony in Ebonyi State.”

“So, no animal should come to Ebonyi State by routes, it is by vehicle and before they are coming, the Ardo they are coming from should do a letter that they are coming in here. You cannot come into somebody’s farm without his permission; you can’t do that.

“My prayer is that the victims will all be alive. At the end of the day when the report is completed, whoever is the first aggressor will go to prison. I will send the person to prison no matter who the person is.

“I am banning any form of entering anybody’s farm in Ebonyi State; anybody that does it will be arrested. Any cattle that go into farmland should be arrested immediately. I have said it several times that there are no cattle routes in Ebonyi State; there are no grazing routes and there is no colony.

“Anybody that kills the cows of a Fulani man should go to prison for one year and also pay for the cattle. Any Fulani man that destroys the farm of a farmer will go to prison for one year and pay for the cost of the farmland.”

