Group Sues Buhari For Failing To Declare His Presidential Ambition Ahead of 2019. (Photos)





According to Kassim, they had no option but to call on the President to answer the clarion call of millions of Nigerians, both home and in the diaspora, to continue the fight against corruption beyond 2019.

Recall that the Group had, on Thursday, 15th February, 2018, during a one million-man march held in Abuja, given the President up to Monday, 19th February, 2018, to declare his intention or risked being sued.

“They are urging the court to determine whether, upon the provisions of the foregoing sections of the constitution, President Buhari would be deprived or subjected to any person or association from contesting the 2019 presidential election,” the report said adding that the plaintiffs are seeking “whether the first defendant (Buhari) after compliance with the 1999 constitutional provision, the elect0ral act and the guidelines to the extent of winning the 2015 presidential election as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, needs other further qualification to contest the 2019 presidential election.

In the company of the National Chairman to the Federal High Court were the National Legal Adviser, Hon. Barr. Abubakar Obere Kana; National Media and Publicity Chairman, Mr. Donatus Nadi Sunday; and the National Director General, New Media and Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Shuaibu Sani.

“In the suit filed and dated 26th February, 2018, the plaintiffs are praying the court for the interpretation of section 131 (a), (b), (c) and (d), and sections 137 (1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).





