This Is What Happened Between Actress Mercy Aigbe And A Bread Seller

Actress Mercy Aigbe is known for her beauty and class but now she will be known for her generosity as she financially supports a bread seller to help grow her business.

The bread seller, who goes by Omoge Abisoye on Instagram shared a post about how she is proud to be a bread seller and why her kind of job is important too.

Abisoye further made it known that she would love to grow her petty trading if given the chance and fate smiled on her as actress, Mercy Aigbe was touched by her story and reached out to her telling her to send her account details.

Good things do come to those who wait and work diligently. We can say Mercy Aigbe has done her bit in making the society a better place.

Read Her Posts.

source: Instagram