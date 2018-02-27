This Is What Happened Between Actress Mercy Aigbe And A Bread Seller

Actress Mercy Aigbe is known for her beauty and class but now she will be known for her generosity as she financially supports a bread seller to help grow her business.
The bread seller, who goes by Omoge Abisoye on Instagram shared a post about how she is proud to be a bread seller and why her kind of job is important too.
Abisoye further made it known that she would love to grow her petty trading if given the chance and fate smiled on her as actress, Mercy Aigbe was touched by her story and reached out to her telling her to send her account details.
Good things do come to those who wait and work diligently. We can say Mercy Aigbe has done her bit in making the society a better place.
Read Her Posts.
But for bravery, I wouldn't have been able to put up this picture here, but I see no reason why I couldn't because sise sise j'are osi. I'm a petty trader and I hawk bread early mornings and afternoons when my kids would have returned from school. People call me 'internasonal' while some call me gbajumo oni bread. Well, the name might come in their numbers, I'm proud of what I do because with my service in my neighbourhood some of them will have to drink their tea without bread, eat their beans without bread against their wish, or will even have to lick their butter like that. I have a passion for what I do because I satisfy people's want for food. I earn stipends from this, but it at least gives me an opportunity to put food on the table for I and my kids. Would love to establish and get more earnings if I have the resources to. Thanks for the opportunity @realmercyaigbe #mercyaigbe3million.
@realmercyaigbe made me to see there is light despite all of the darkness. Thanks for the compassion and generosity, I have been wearing a broader smile since yesterday. May God continue to lift you higher. Big hugs too to all that voted for me, having such supportive people is indeed a blessing, I am indeed grateful.
source: Instagram