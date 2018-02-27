News Feed

Has He Signed? Usain Bolt Training With South African Football Club, Mamelodi Sundowns (Photos)

Retired legendary runner, Usain Bolt, has been captured on camera training with popular South African Football Club, Mamelodi Sundowns after revealing that he has signed for a new club.

Usain Bolt at his new club

Retired Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, who is the first person to hold both the 100 metres and 200 metres world records, migh have signed for South African football club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former sprinter had hinted at the deal with the club when he tweeted on Monday that he just signed a deal with a footbal club whose name he will reveal in time.

He tweeted: “I’ve signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT.”

 

The sprinter-turned footballer also hinted at making a move to Manchester United, a club he’s a huge fan of. He said he’s spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson about his dreams which hinges on his fitness.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard.

 

“I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

