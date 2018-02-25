Heartbreaking: After Serving Jail Term Abroad, Nigerian Man Hacks His 4 Children To Death In Anambra

A dead woman

A tragic incident which happened on Saturday evening has claimed the lives of four kids and a housemaid after a Nigerian man simply identified as Nzube returned home after serving jail term abroad, without provocation executed the dastardly act.

According to PM Express, the sad incident happened at Ntueke Street in Awada area of the Obosi close to Onitsha in Anambra State where the victims resided with their mother before Nzube returned and joined them there.

It was gathered that Nzube returned from his base overseas recently after serving jail term and was believed to have been injected with substances which affected his mental state.

According to the residents, while Nzube was in prison abroad his wife’s family rented the flat for his wife and their children. And when he returned, he joined them there though feeling frustrated. It was gathered that on Saturday evening around 5pm when the incident happened, Nzube was said to have gone out, brought a cutlass and started cutting the victims in parts.

After he successfully killed his own children, he went after their house maid. He struggled with the house maid in the flat before he eventually succeeded in killing her. It was the struggle and the alarm raised by the house maid that alerted the neighbours that something unusual was happening inside the flat.

Meanwhile, the suspect did not move away from the flat and was in the pool of the blood until the police arrived, arrested and took him to the police station.

The residents wondered what would have caused such dastardly act. Some suspected that Nzube might have acted due to a mental problem, but others said that it could be the influence of hard drug.

The parts of the victims had been packed and deposited at the mortuary for investigations and autopsy report.

The Awada Police Division confirmed the incident and said they will have to get permission from the Anambra State Commissioner of Police before making any official statements on the matter.

