Heartbreaking Burial Poster Of Mother And Son Buried Yesterday In Enugu

The heartbreaking burial poster of mother and son buried on the same day

A promising Nigerian man by name Emmanuel Izuchukwu Ugwuoke has been buried on the same day with his mother, Anothia Ugwuoke.

Family members of the deceased wept profusely over the double tragedy as the two family members were buried yesterday in Nsukka area of Enugu state.

Many who attended the burial were left with a heavy heart as no one would ever wish for such a tragedy – to see mother and son buried on the same day.

Details of exactly what led to the death of the two family members is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

