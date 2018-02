A Nigerian Army Captain identified as Polycarp was, on Sunday afternoon, killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Shetimari village in Borno State.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the officer was on patrol when the vehicle he was being driven in went over an IED, sparking the explosion that killed him.

We’ll bring you more details of this report later.

