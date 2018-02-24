News Feed

Heartbreaking: See Graphic Photos Of 13 Teenagers Who Died After Their Boat Capsized In Sokoto

The affected kids

It has been reported that no fewer than 13 teenagers (3 Male and 10 Female) from Rimawa village of Goronyo local government, Sokoto state were confirmed dead after their canoe capsized at Rafin Kana dam while trying to cross a river on a trip.

According to Leadership, the incident sent cold spine down the nerves of the locals as they gather to bid farewell to their beloved children.

Commiserating with the bereaved villagers, governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal accompanied by the state chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Usmsa Danmadami Isa as well as other top government functionaries on a condolence visit prayed Allah to forgive the dead and make Aljana Fiduas their final abode.

Tambuwal further appealed to the parents to take solace in Allah, saying the death was a great loss to the entire state.

On his part, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko after a special prayer led by Sheikh Gidan Kanawa for the repose of the deceased, said the incident was an inevitable act of the Almighty Allah who knows best.

Wamakko, who is also the chairman, Northern Governors Forum prayed Almighty Allah to grant the bereaved families, the people of the local government as well as the state government the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. 

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Tobi Caught Mocking Cee-C During Conversation (Video)

Abacha’s Powerful Daughter, Gumsu Shares Photos Of Her Brothers Online

El-Rufai Slams N2bn Defamation Suit Against Senator Shehu Sani

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos)

I Am Just A Taxi Driver – Man Accused Of Armed Robbery Gives Explanation

Buhari & Fayose: A Meeting Of President And Self-acclaimed Opposition Leader

FG Speaks On What It’ll Do To Dana Air After Its Airplane’s Second Accident Within One Month

Nollywood Actress, Grace Amah Celebrates Birthday With Lovely Pictures

See The Oyo School That Continues To Remain In Ruins Despite Millions Of Naira Budgetary Provision (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *