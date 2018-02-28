Entertainment

This Is The Heartwarming Way Serena Williams’ Husband Welcomed Her Back To Tennis

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. welcomes his wife back to tennis in a lovely way by making four billboards in her honour.

Alexis shared the outcome of his work on his social media saying he designed them himself with a little help from their baby daughter Alexis Jr.

This is truly heartwarming and Serena will definitely appreciate the gesture.
Read his Tweet

source: Twitter


