This Is The Heartwarming Way Serena Williams’ Husband Welcomed Her Back To Tennis

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. welcomes his wife back to tennis in a lovely way by making four billboards in her honour.

Alexis shared the outcome of his work on his social media saying he designed them himself with a little help from their baby daughter Alexis Jr.

This is truly heartwarming and Serena will definitely appreciate the gesture.

Read his Tweet

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

source: Twitter