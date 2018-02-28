Herdsmen Killings: PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead In Adamawa Violence

While speaking on Wednesday, secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Abdullahi Prembe, confirmed that party’s secretary in the state, Sam Zadock, and 13 others were among those confirmed killed on Tuesday in violence between herdsmen and farming communities in the state.

According to PREMIUM Times, Zadock was killed during a fight between Bachama militia and herdsmen in Numan-Demsa areas.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that we lost our publicity secretary; it’s a great loss to our party. That’s why we kept calling on the government to take steps in solving the lingering crisis plaguing our societies.”

A Bachama youth leader, Euphraimu Turaki, who also confirmed the incident, said “they were on a rescue mission after Fulani herdsmen attacked some villages near Numan.”

He said they were not aware the “attackers had laid ambush and before you know they opened fire sporadically during which Zadock, and three others were killed instantly.”

Earlier reports had indicated that the herdsmen, in a revenge mission on Tuesday, attacked two communities in Numan and Demsa, razing houses and leaving many residents injured and displaced.

But in a swift reaction, soldiers were deployed and the troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested six of them, while 10 others were shot dead, after “showing resistance,” the Director, Army Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, said.

The troops were deployed from 101 Special Forces Battalion. “Troops deployed in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State swiftly responded to a distress call and supported troops at Gwamba village, which was under attack by herdsmen on Tuesday.

“Despite the swift reaction to rescue the village from destruction, the notorious herdsmen set the village ablaze before troops could get to the community.

“The troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested six of them at Garigiji village while trying to escape. During the process of the arrest, the herdsmen showed resistance, which made the alerted troops to engage them and kill 10 of them,” he said.

According to the army, items recovered from the herdsmen included one AK-47 rifle, 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one locally made rifle with 25 cartridges, one cutlass, looted clothes and one motorcycle.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria