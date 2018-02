This video will certainly make your day. Comedian Bovi used Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, Ademola Adeleke and others as the b*tt of his jokes at the 2018 Sun newspaper award which took place over the weekend.

He made jest of Dino Melaye’s hit songs as well as his big tummy. He also mimicked Senator Adeleke’s dance moves to the cheering of the guest at the award ceremony.

Watch the video below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog