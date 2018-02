Tobi, who is currently the ‘head of house’ at the Big Brother Naija house, caused a mixed reaction among fans after he put up Cee-C for eviction. According to Tobi, he did it because he heard that, Cee-C vowed to report him to Big brother, if he comes close to her.

In his explanation, he says he wouldn’t be needing the negative energy around him since she has also refused to talk to him and he tendered his apology for doing what he did.

Do you think he did the right thing?