How I Miraculously Escaped From Being Kidnapped By Boko Haram Terrorists – 15-Year-Old Dapchi Student

A 15-year-old student of Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State, Amina Mallam Usman has narrated the dramatic encounter she had with Boko Haram terrorists and how she successfully escaped from being abducted.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Monday attacked the school abducting many of the students. In an interview with The Nation, Amina narrated how the incident happened.

She said: “When Boko Haram came to our school, we thought they were soldiers because they dressed like soldiers.

“We ran, and then one of them called us. One of them asked me to come to the car.

“I got close to the car, and then one of them started laughing at me.

“I moved closer to them, thinking they were soldiers.



“I soon realized that they were not soldiers. As I made to run away, one of them tried to grab me. I dodged him but he got my hijab. I quickly removed my hijab and left him with it and ran away. I thought I was dead.

“They entered our hostel again, but some of us ran into the bush. I ran up to five kilometres and hid in one Fulani settlement called Miligia.”

Asked how many students she saw in the invaders’ vehicles, Amina said: “There were many students in the vehicles. They were up to 50 that were in the vehicles.”

She said she felt like the angels should take her soul the moment she realized the men were Boko Haram terrorists.

She is not psychologically prepared to return to the Dapchi school.

