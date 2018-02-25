Entertainment

‘I am not dead yet’- Tiwa Savage Denies Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure Yesterday

So Yesterday there were some people posting false news of Facebook that Singer Tiwa Savage is death, The post even encouraged people to type RIP, The Mother of one however picked one of those false write ups, and shared on her Page debunking the news, that she’s not dead yet..

Meanwhile as a weekend something, She and some of her colleagues are currently partying at a Club in Lagos..

See her post below!

Source – Ebiwalismoment


Tags

You may also like

‘I Never Said I Will Make N25million In 2 Weeks’- Tboss Cries Out, Blast Fan

Nigerian Billioniare Folorunsho Alakija Gets Dragged on Twitter and It’s Messy

Man shares his achievements so far since he met his girlfriend

Nigerian Lady Reveals What Police Officers Did to her After her Car Broke Down in Calabar (photo)

Tonto Dikeh flaunts her new ‘enhanced’ body in new photo

Apostle Suleman’s Wife Set For Big Birthday Bash

Rihanna Becomes The First-Ever Artist To Earn Eight Number Ones From One Album In The History Of Billboard

3 Scoops from The Grand MTV Shuga Naija Lagos Screening Premiere

I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

1 Comment

  • Edegbe Monday says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I thank God Almighty that the story I heard yesterday was a rumor, I have not been myself my heart almost jumped out of my chest, although I have not met with her one on one on one but I just develop sisterly love for her due to her music (melodious song) I think I have to go and celebrate now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *