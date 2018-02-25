‘I am not dead yet’- Tiwa Savage Denies Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure Yesterday

So Yesterday there were some people posting false news of Facebook that Singer Tiwa Savage is death, The post even encouraged people to type RIP, The Mother of one however picked one of those false write ups, and shared on her Page debunking the news, that she’s not dead yet..

Meanwhile as a weekend something, She and some of her colleagues are currently partying at a Club in Lagos..

See her post below!

