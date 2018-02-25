Entertainment

‘I Never Said I Will Make N25million In 2 Weeks’- Tboss Cries Out, Blast Fan

Ya’ll Remember Last Year during the Big Brother Naija show, the N25million Talk Tboss had with Efe? Ok, Now her Non-fans has started asking her how market..

But the reverse is the case, That day she said she will spend the 25million in a week, as she had private jets owner, I didn’t hear her say she will make the N25million in a week..

But in a twist of Game, A fan who got it wrong, asked her if she had finally made the money, And the reality star quickly tackled the Non-fan that she never said such.

See their convo below!

Source – Ebiwalismoment


