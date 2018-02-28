I’ll Whip Buhari To Line If… – House Of Reps Chief Whip, Doguwa Blows Hot Ahead Of 2019

Hon. Doguwa

While speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election.

According to The Sun , the lawmaker argued that deciding his future for the 2019 Presidential election is now beyond Buhari, saying that he cannot disappoint his supporters.

Reacting on what transpired at the caucus meeting of the party at the State House on Monday, Ado-Doguwa said:

“We are battle-ready for 2019 to get back to the Aso Villa with Buhari as our president, in addition to the governors. We are going to add some states to the number of the existing ones.

“APC is strategizing ahead of 2019 and we equally discussed issues of reconciliation among warring factions in the state and security of lives and property in the country,” he added.

When asked if APC has a Plan B should Buhari decline to contest in 2019, he replied: “He cannot try that. Tell Buhari that he cannot try to contemplate not accepting the desire of Nigerians [for him] to contest in 2019.

“Quote me, I, Ado Dogo, the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, will whip him to line if he refuses to contest.”

