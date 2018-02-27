Entertainment, Gossip

Indian Actress Sridevi Of Popular Movie “Nagina – Snake Girl” is Dead

Who remembers this Indian blockbuster movie we called “Snake Girl” in the late 80s? This used to be one of the horror movies of our time.
I won’t forget a nightmare I had the night after I saw the movie for the first time. � Let’s not go there.

Unfortunately, the iconic Sridevi who acted as “Snake Girl” was found dead in her hotel room bathtub on the 24th of February 2018. She was just 54. She was a Bollywood legend indeed.


Born August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her film debut as a child actor at the age of four in “Thunaivan,” a Tamil Hindu drama directed by M.A. Thirumugham.
Her first leading Bollywood role came in the 1979 Hindi film “Solva Sawan.” Four years later, Sridevi broke through to the list of Bollywood’s most highly sought-after actresses with the action comedy “Himmatwala.”
Sridevi’s credits include some of the most watched films of the ’80s and ’90s, including “Mawaali” (1983), “Tohfa” (1984), “Nagina” (1986), “Mr. India” (1987), “Chandni” (1989), “Lamhe” (1991) and “Gumrah” (1993).
“I think she really was one of India’s first female superstars,” Bollywood critic Rajeev Masand told CNN. “It didn’t matter who the male actors where, the movies were shouldered by Sridevi.”
Sridevi took a break from the limelight to raise two children with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, before returning to star in the 1997 film “Judaai.” In the film, she plays an ambitious housewife who inadvertently marries a man who can’t afford the lavish life she aspires to lead.
“Judaai” was a box office hit, but it was Sridevi’s performance in Gauri Shinde’s 2012 hit, “English Vinglish,” that solidified her comeback and confirmed her as one of Bollywood’s most treasured and enduring talents.

Source- CNN


Tags

You may also like

Fans Trash Olamide’s Science Student – 13 Top Reactions

Popular Nollywood Actress, Fathia Balogun Is Pregnant? (See Photo)

See What These Children Did To Their Own Mother After A Pastor Told Them That She Is A Witch

“My bum bum tears everything I put on” – Actress, Damilola Adegbite

Veteran Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Graduates From RCCG School Of Disciples (Photos)

Rochas Okorocha Gives Orphan Girl New House, New Car And N2.7M In Imo (Photos)

Female Nigerian Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wives.. See Why

Nigerian Man Allegedly Sends Wife And Daughter Packing Over Inability To Bear a male child

Aliko Dangote Bans Drinking Of Alcohol At His Daughter’s Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *