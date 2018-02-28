Instagram Boils Hot As Daddy Freeze Publicly Insults Bishop Oyedepo Over New Allegation

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has gotten tongues wagging again after attacking Bishop David Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze who is always against the tithe doctrine of the church recently reacted to a news update about how a former JTF boss gave N35m to Winners Chapel which is headed by Bishop Oyedepo.

In his reaction, Daddy Freeze resorted to using insulting words including insinuating that the Bishop is a “screeching bald headed fowl”.

See what he wrote below: