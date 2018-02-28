IPOB Reacts To Report Of Nnamdi Kanu & His Wife Spotted In Ghana

Report Of Nnamdi Kanu In Ghana Fake News – IPOB

THE Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has described a report quoting security sources as saying it leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his wife, Uchechi Kanu, were sighted in Ghana as fake news.

An online publication quoting security sources on Tuesday (27/02/2018), reported that the IPOB leader and his wife were seen in the republic of Ghana.

Kanu who is on trial for treasonable felony was last seen in September 2017 when the army reportedly raided his house in Abia State, after he boasted that if arrested again, his arrest will lead to the balkanization of the country. This was after he flouted several bail terms granted to him.

However, Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of the state, said Kanu was in London, he made the claim without evidence to back up his attest.

Tuesday’s report said Kanu was ferried to the Niger Delta creeks by militants at the height of Python Dance II, from where he found his way to Ghana by sea.

“He is regularly seen at Kenzo Bar and IBG saloon in Accra, disguised in face cap and usually in company with his wife, Uchechi.

“Kanu is said to live at an area called Cantonment, also in Accra, at an estate called “Arabella”.

Reacting, the separatist group alleged that the report was fabricated by the Nigerian Army in a calculated attempt to absolve the federal government of direct involvement in the abduction of it leader.

“We are waiting for the next installment of these comical sightings or where they will say our leader is. Hopefully this time around one of the Nigerian security agencies will have guts and decency to come forward to say they have him in their custody.

“The sooner the Nigerian Army and government speaks the truth about the whereabouts of our leader, the better it will be for Nigeria. Understandably and rightfully so, a lot of people are angry about what has befallen our leader and they are beginning to manifest their irritation whenever the name Nigeria is mentioned in a public gathering in Biafraland”

“How long the high command of IPOB can keep this anger under control is unknown to us but what we do know is that those holding our leader or his body should not let this anger become uncontrollable.

“Yesterday it was a fake non-existent DSS computer generated ‘IPOB leader’ they christened Okwudili Ezenachukwu who nobody has ever seen or heard from, today we are being entertained with yet another tale by the moonlight that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his beautiful devoted wife were spotted in Accra Ghana. The originators of this fake news and their merchants went as far as publishing old pictures of the couple to lend credence to what is in essence a calculated attempt to absolve the federal government of direct involvement in the abduction of our leader…

“No amount of fabrication and idle unsubstantiable speculation will deflect or weaken our resolve in pursuit of freedom for our leader and Biafra. This is not the first, second or third time such frivolous speculation has been placed in the public domain. It started with our leader being spotted around Cameroonian border disguised as a Yoruba woman.

“When that failed to be substantiated with pictorial proof or evidence they moved to situating him at a militant camp in the Niger Delta under the protection of our brothers, the Niger Delta Avengers.

“After a few months went by without any shred of proof they alleged that our leader was ferried by boat through the Atlantic Ocean to Ivory Coast. When again that failed to gain traction, they came up with these miraculous sightings in Ghana. These sightings are begining to assume the same dimension as those of Elvis Presley reportedly seen severally over the years around his home in Graceland Memphis USA,” a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said.