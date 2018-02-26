Entertainment, Gossip

“Iya alasho” – See Olamide’s epic reply to a troll who mocked his label acts about their dressing

Nigerian Indigenous rapper, Olamide who signed new acts which includes; Lyta, Davolee and Limerick, to his YBNL record label, was quick enough to defend them after a troll came for them in a photo he shared.

The photo came with the caption;

Leaders of tomorrow @[email protected]@[email protected]_limerick#YBNL get familiar

However a follower who commented on the photo, took up their dressing as a topic. The follower wrote;

Dress code never pure … you guys need a personal clothier …

However Olamide who reacted to the comment, wrote;


Tags

You may also like

Actress Biodun Okeowo Curses A Fan Who Slammed Her For “Not Taking Care Of Her Mother”

“I am Not Dead Yet” – Tiwa Savage Debunk Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure

Man Stabs His 3 Children And Housemaid To Death In Onitsha

Boxer Floyd Mayweather buys himself A Private Jet For His Birthday (Photos)

Lil Kesh Copies Tekno In New Hairdo (See Photos)

Female Student Kills Herself after Her Boyfriend Dumped Her

DJ CUPPY SIGNS ENDORSEMENT DEAL, STARTS RADIO SHOW

This Lai Mohammed’s ‘Blazer on Agbada’ outfit during an international visit has got Nigerians talking (Photos)

#BBNaija: Alex breaks down in tears after Leo calls it quits because of Tobi (Videos)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *