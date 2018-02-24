Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boyfriend, Rapper Iceberg Slim have just subtly addressed their breakup rumors.

For about a week now there have been multiple reports in the media and on social media suggesting that actress Juliet Ibrahim has broken up with her musician boyfriend Iceberg Slim.

The lovebirds remained mute on the issue. However, they’ve finally loosed their lips on it.

The duo are currently together in the French capital and on the anniversary of MTV Base, took the opportunity to send out their wishes alongside with a message that there is no trouble in paradise.

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim “Happy Anniversary @mtvbaseafrica @mtvbasewest#Mtvbaseis13 Hurray!!! From Paris avec l’amour,” Ibrahim posted.

‘From Paris, with love’.

source: Gistreel