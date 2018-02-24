Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boyfriend, Rapper Iceberg Slim have just subtly addressed their breakup rumors.

For about a week now there have been multiple reports in the media and on social media suggesting that actress Juliet Ibrahim has broken up with her musician boyfriend Iceberg Slim.

The lovebirds remained mute on the issue. However, they’ve finally loosed their lips on it.

The duo are currently together in the French capital and on the anniversary of MTV Base, took the opportunity to send out their wishes alongside with a message that there is no trouble in paradise.

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim “Happy Anniversary @mtvbaseafrica @mtvbasewest#Mtvbaseis13 Hurray!!! From Paris avec l’amour,” Ibrahim posted.

‘From Paris, with love’.

source: Gistreel


You may also like

Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

#BBNaija: Celebrity publicist, Cornel Udofia denies S*xually assaulting Ifu Enada when she was 16

I am glad she is a bad d*ck sucker – Blac Chyna’s mum says, as she denies being the lady in the tape

#BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

I Prefer To Be Jobless Than Picking A White Collar Job- Bovi

Actress Jackie Appiah Buys Brand New Maserati

No shame? Kevin Federline wants his child support from Britney Spears increased from $20k a month after her successful Vegas shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *