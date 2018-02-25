Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim

For about a week now, social media rumours have been suggesting that actress Juliet Ibrahim has broken up with her musician boyfriend Iceberg Slim.

The lovebirds remained mute on the issue. However, they have technically loosed their lips on it.

The duo who are currently together in the French capital, Paris and on the anniversary of MTV Base, took the opportunity to send out their wishes alongside with a message that there is no trouble in paradise.

“Happy Anniversary @mtvbaseafrica @mtvbasewest#Mtvbaseis13 Hurray!!! From Paris avec l’amour,” Ibrahim posted.

‘From Paris, with love’.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria