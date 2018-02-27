Juliet Ibrahim plans autobiography

There are indications that Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is set to tell her story in an autobiography. She gave this hint again when she posted a message on her account to inspire her followers this week.

“Just a quick pause as I look back at how far my God has brought me and how much He has blessed me,” the curvy mother of one wrote.

“A lot could have happened to me within and after 3 civil wars; living as a refugee, being the eldest in my family, taking on the responsibility to be there for them as a form of support/comfort after Dad had left and so on.

“In fact, I probably would have taken a whole different path altogether and I wouldn’t be the Juliet you all know today.

I know so many women who are just like me, struggling with life challenges, with great ambitions and dreams, confused, scared, nowhere to turn, tempted, giving up, but I just want to say, you are NOT ALONE sister.

Yes it’s hard to be the stronghold and the backbone of your loved ones/ everyone who looks up to you or to always hear people advice that you have to wait for God’s time and keep praying but trust me God sees all you do and He will reward you in His own time and with people who love you unconditionally”.

On the role her fans play as part of their family, she admonished; “Your loved ones are thankful for you and are lucky to have you. Don’t give up. The story of my life is and will be an inspiration to many out there.

I think I should write a book about my life… Probably someday, but first I’ll need an extremely good writer to tell my story. Until then, I’ll keep doing the little I can through @julietibrahimfoundation to give back to society and support the needy as much as I can.

After all I wasn’t put here just because but God has a reason hence I am in it to make a difference and leave a mark”.

source: Thenation