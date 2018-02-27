Kendall Jenner posted black and white pictures where she posed completely unclad but it’s not her hot body fans are going wild about. They are going wild about the shape of her feet.

In one of the pictures taken by Sasha Samsonova, the 22-year-old model was sitting on a table with her hands over her chest and her legs crossed and in the other, she was sitting in what appears to be the stairway of a garden staring straight at the camera.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

A user @mattclayton_85 commented,’Dam, size of those toes! 😂’, another @danielle_keyser_green commented, ‘Those toes 😳😟’, a @tntagram commented, ‘Oh fuk ur feet are 🤢’ and a @ruki2016 commented ‘She seems to be uncomfortable after all. The clawed toes say….’ amongst others.

source: Thenetng