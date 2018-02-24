Kenny Black, Yaw, Woli Arole, others for Pure Laff with Mc 90s

Over 30 comedians including Kenny Black, Yaw, Woli Arole, Dan D Humorous, Mc Abbey, Acapela among others have been billed to perform at Mc 90s Pure Laff (The Smart City Edition) comedy show which holds on February 25 at Eko FM Multipurpose Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos by 4pm prompt.

Other comedians include; De Don, Omo Baba, Igos, Saco, Desktalker, Africa Pencil G, Mandy, Emeka Smith, Slk, Damola, ATM, Mc Shaggi, Jim Boy, Elder O, Mc Ice Water, Mecoyo, Stlyo, King James, Ay Pompay, Extreme, Eteye, Mc Moris, Mc Don B, Hilary Jackson, Temi Sax, Mc Lite, with guest appearances by Alibaba and Gbenga Adeyinka GCFR.

“People should expect the best performances on that day, we have lined up some of the best comedians in the industry to light up the day and we promise it’s going to worth people’s attendance,” said Mc 90s.

Top musicians like MR P (Peter of PSquare), Small Doctor, Seriki, Junior Boy, Mairo among others will be there to serenade the audience.

source: Thenation