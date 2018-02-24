Entertainment

Kenny Black, Yaw, Woli Arole, others for Pure Laff with Mc 90s

Over 30 comedians including Kenny Black, Yaw, Woli Arole, Dan D Humorous, Mc Abbey, Acapela among others have been billed to perform at Mc 90s Pure Laff (The Smart City Edition) comedy show which holds on February 25 at Eko FM Multipurpose Hall, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos by 4pm prompt.

Other comedians include; De Don, Omo Baba, Igos, Saco, Desktalker, Africa Pencil G, Mandy, Emeka Smith, Slk, Damola, ATM, Mc Shaggi, Jim Boy, Elder O, Mc Ice Water, Mecoyo, Stlyo, King James, Ay Pompay, Extreme, Eteye, Mc Moris, Mc Don B, Hilary Jackson, Temi Sax, Mc Lite, with guest appearances by Alibaba and Gbenga Adeyinka GCFR.

“People should expect the best performances on that day, we have lined up some of the best comedians in the industry to light up the day and we promise it’s going to worth people’s attendance,” said Mc 90s.

Top musicians like MR P (Peter of PSquare), Small Doctor, Seriki, Junior Boy, Mairo among others will be there to serenade the audience.

source: Thenation


You may also like

‘I smoke weed’, Orezi confesses

Black Panther: Where is the 3rd Force of Nollywood

‘MTV Shuga’ premieres season 6 with red carpet glitz

‘How I weathered the storm, growing up in a broken home’

Nollywood Actors Not Good Enough To Feature In “Black Panther”- Bisi Alimi Says Genevieve Nnaji Can’t Act

Singer, India Love goes completely unclad (Photo)

KENNETH OKOLIE ATTENDS MAIDEN EDITION & PREMIERES OF THE FILM “3SOME”

Award-winning Pan-African Drama Series, MTV Shuga Season 6 Premiers in Imax, Lagos

Jim Iyke Admits He Was Terrible At Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *