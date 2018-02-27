Kim Kardashian stuns on the cover of Vogue India as she opens up about what she hates/loves about her family

Reality star and mom of three, Kim Kardashian looked stunning on the cover of Vogue India.

Speaking about her family members, Kim said she loves her brother’s sense of humour, Kendall’s sweetness, Khloé’s I-don’tgive-a-f*** attitude, Kourtney’s savviness around finances, Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are and her mom’s nurturing.

When asked what quality she would want to take away from each sibling. She said;

Maybe… Kourtney’s stubbornness. And Khloé’s getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall’s anxiety, Kylie’s “I don’t care, I know what I’m doing” thing and probably my brother’s moodiness.”

