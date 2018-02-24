A model, Joy Jewell, showed up for a Tinder date at the mall wearing nothing but body paint to see how her potential beau would react to her suspiciously tight ‘outfit’ that hugged all of her curves.

Jewell teamed up with body painter, Jen Seidel. When they first met, Joy was wearing a big coat, which he helped her remove once they had the ordered their coffees and sat down.

He then told her he liked her outfit. After finishing their coffees the pair went for a walk around the mall but the game was almost up when a group of girls spotted the paint and the cameraman and asked for selfies.

It was only when they’re on their way to the car park at the end of the date and walked into the rain that Joy was forced to admit she’s wearing nothing but paint to avoid an awkward reveal.

More photos below…

Source – Akpraise