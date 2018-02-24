Lagos Secondary Student Stabbed In The Eye By Fellow Student (Photos)

A young student in Lagos state is currently battling to save one of his eyes after he was stabbed by a fellow student who is still at large.

A Facebook user identified as Yinka Ogunde, has taken to the social networking platform to share some photos and the story of how a student of Ojodu Grammar School, Lagos, named Benjamin Edet, was stabbed in the eye by a fellow student on Wednesday, adding that the culprit hasn’t been arrested.

He posted the photos and wrote: “This is Benjamin Edet, a student of Ojodu Grammar School. Benjamin was stabbed in the eyes by a fellow student on Wednesday and was operated upon yesterday. The injured eye was evacuated. The culprit has not been arrested.

“Young Nigerians need help. Our public schools need help. Let us all look for ways of tackling these issues in our Schools.”

See more photos below: