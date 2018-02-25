Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi dies at 54 of cardiac arrest

The Bollywood industry is mourning the death of veteran actress and producer Sridevi Kapoor, who died on Saturday night Feb 24th at the age of 54 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sridevi who was regarded as Bollywood’s first female “superstar” in India died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

She was reportedly with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi at the time of her death.

Her brother-in-law confirmed the sad news to the Indian Express. “Yes it’s true. She was in Dubai while some of the other family members came back to India. We hear it’s cardiac arrest.”

Her death comes just two days after she posted a cute family photo on Instagram.

Sridevi who enjoyed a successful career over four decades made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with “Solva Sawan”.

She acted in numerous films throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including Mr. India, Chandni, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Gumrah, Mawaali, and Tohfa among others

In 1997, Sridevi took a 15-year hiatus and returned in 2012 with the blockbuster English Vinglish.

Her husband, colleagues and fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to mourn the legendary actress.

