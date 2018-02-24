Entertainment

Legendary comedian, Ali Baba to distribute N30m intervention loan to 30 Nigerian youth as he celebrates 30years on stage

This year, legendary Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba will celebrate 30 years on stage as an entertainer and he’s offering to loan 30million naira to 30 young Nigerians with smart business ideas.

According to him, ‘In the days to come, as I kick off the celebration of 30 years on stage as a comedian, I will be revealing how 30 Nigerians below the age of 30 will benefit from my N30m intervention revolving loan’.

 

He added that, ‘you need to begin to structure your business now before September 30. What kind of business are you into? Can your business give me back my N1m if I give it to you without interest in 1 year?’.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


