Entertainment, Gossip

Lil Kesh Copies Tekno In New Hairdo (See Photos)


Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade, better known by his stage name ‘Lil Kesh’ has debuted a new braided hairdo.

This new hairdo suggestively may have been inspired by Nigerian music star, Tekno, A.K.A SlimDaddy who’s been rocking a similar braided hairdo since July 2017.

The 22-year-old had euphorically shared his new hairstyle with his fans via his IG page and captioned it “Didi issa goal”.

At this point it would be just right to refer to Tekno as a trendsetter as the Y.A.G.I boss is now towing his line of hairdo, we do think more would follow suit.

Meanwhile d0es Keshi’s new hairdo suit him?


