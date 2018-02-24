Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Nigerian comedian, Mr. Hyenana has just been dragged by celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji‘s brother Peks Ikeji after he shared a controversial picture of himself and Linda.

Mr. Hyenana shared this photo of himself and Linda which appear to be a wedding invite and wrote;

Woke Up to This😍.. @officiallindaikeji u are the best Gift any Heaven-plated man could wish for, u are intelligent, hardworking, A perfect pathfinder to those with great Aspiration & A positive force to Recon with Globally🗺.. We All Have dreams , Thank God mine is coming tru Virtually. #LINDANANA2018Artwork by @harbeolarkeedoh (chai i pray ur wisdom wont kill u bro) #blackpanther

However Peks Ikeji, who spearheaded the fight for his sister, shared a photo of a hyena and wrote;

This is the only hyena I know, any other one is looking for cheap fame

source: Gistreel