Lion Attacks 22-Year-Old Woman, Mauls Her To Death Inside Private Game Lodge

A report by The Sun UK has shown that a woman has been mauled to death by a lioness. The sad incident happened at a private game lodge in South Africa.

The unnamed victim, 22, was attacked by the big cat at a reserve in Hammanskraal, a small town in Guateng.

Paramedics tried to revive her with CPR at the scene, according to Netcare 911 which appears to be a private emergency response firm.

“Tragically the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene,” Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said.

Dollman told SunOnline she died on “one of many game lodges in a large area known as the Dinokeng Game Reserve”.

A herd of eight elephants broke out of the reserve, around 30 miles from Pretoria, in April last year.

Experts were called in to retrieve the animals after a bull elephant barged through an electric fence, News 24 reports.

